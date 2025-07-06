Lagos LG polls: Ambode Support Group tasks electorate on massive turnout

As elections are set to hold across all 20 Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State this Saturday, July 12, 2025, the Ambode Support Group (ASG) has called on residents to turn out en masse and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, describing the grassroots election as a crucial step in strengthening democratic governance.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend in Lagos, the spokesperson of the group, Pius Babaleye, emphasised the importance of grassroots leadership and urged voters to reaffirm their confidence in the APC’s development agenda.

The support group also vowed to intensify voter education and mobilisation efforts to ensure victory for the APC in the elections.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: Tinubu departs Saint Lucia for BRICS Summit in Brazil

“This election is not just about council chairmen and councillors; it is about ensuring continuity of good governance from the grassroots up. We urge all well-meaning Lagosians to troop out on July 12 and cast their votes massively for APC candidates who have the vision to transform our communities,” Babaleye said.

He also used the opportunity to drum up support for the political comeback of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, calling on Lagosians to rally behind his return bid ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election.

Babaleye noted that Ambode’s visionary leadership and infrastructural strides remained unmatched and that it was time to bring him back to consolidate on the foundation he laid.

“Ambode’s visionary leadership and infrastructural strides remain unmatched. It is time to bring him back to consolidate on the foundation he laid. 2027 is our chance to restore purposeful leadership in Lagos,” he added.