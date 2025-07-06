2025: OID announces Seyi Makinde Essay Competition with N1m top prize

The Omituntun Initiative in Diaspora (OID) has officially announced the commencement of the 2025 edition of the Seyi Makinde Annual Essay Competition, reaffirming its commitment to youth empowerment and inclusive development in Oyo State through intellectual engagement.

Now in its test edition, the competition invites entries from students across Nigeria who are either residents or indigenes of Oyo State, aged between 18 and 35 years.

The initiative aims to promote critical thinking and innovation in areas such as governance, sustainability, leadership, and civic participation—core values aligned with the developmental vision of Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to the organisers, this year’s competition features four thought-provoking topics focusing on technology, agriculture, environmental sustainability, and youth leadership. Participants are expected to present ideas that can contribute meaningfully to the ongoing transformation in Oyo State.

The topics include:

The Role of Youth in Advancing Artificial Intelligence and Technological Innovation for Oyo State’s Development

Holistic Approaches to Advancing Climate-Smart Farming, Promoting Food Security, and Driving Progress Toward the SDGs

Catalysing a Sustainable Future through Visionary Leadership, Youth Innovation, and Civic Engagement

Mobilising Community Action and Clean Energy Solutions for Environmental Sustainability in Oyo State

The competition is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students of recognised institutions in Nigeria. The overall winner will receive a cash prize of N1,000,000, while the second and third-place winners will receive N500,000 and N250,000 respectively.

Additionally, the top 50 outstanding participants will be sponsored to attend the prestigious OID Global Leadership Academy, where they will also receive formal certificates of recognition.

Entries must be submitted in Microsoft Word format, in English, and must be between 1,000 and 1,500 words. Essays should be original, well-researched, and must reference real-life projects or developments—especially those within Oyo State. Each submission must include valid proof of student status and residency.

The deadline for submission is 11:59 PM on September 30, 2025.

OID has warned that any form of plagiarism or use of AI-generated content will result in immediate disqualification. Essays will be judged on originality, depth of thought, clarity, and the relevance of the proposed ideas to Oyo State’s development.

The Seyi Makinde Annual Essay Competition continues to serve as a platform for young people to contribute to policy thinking, showcase their creativity, and play active roles in shaping the future of their communities.

Interested participants are encouraged to follow OID’s official communication channels for updates and submission details.