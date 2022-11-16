Lagos lawmaker’s death shocking, a great loss ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of a State House of Assembly member, representing Mushin II State Constituency, Hon. Sobur Olayiwola Olawale described the death of the lawmaker as shocking and a great loss to the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this on Wednesday in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, even as he commiserated with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and the state lawmakers.

The governor also commiserated with the family, friends and associates of Hon. Olawale, who slumped and died in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday.

Hon. Olawale was until his death the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described the late Olawale as a committed lawmaker and democrat, who served his constituents and Lagos State passionately until his sudden demise, urging people to see Olawale’s death as the will of Allah and take solace in God for a good life spent by the deceased person during his lifetime.

The governor also sympathised with the people of Mushin Local Government, the deceased constituents, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and members in the state, saying that Hon. Olawale would be missed by the political class, particularly his immediate constituents in Mushin II State Constituency, whose lives he had impacted positively in numerous ways while serving as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“The death of Hon. Sobur Olayiwola Olawale is a great loss to the Lagos State House of Assembly and the state as a whole. I am saddened by his death. He was a loyal party man and a committed democrat and lawmaker. He died at a time when members of his constituency and indeed the entire Lagos needed his service most.

“There is no doubt that Hon. Olawale would be missed by the political class, particularly his immediate constituents in Mushin II State Constituency, whose lives he had impacted positively in numerous ways while serving as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly,” he said.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grants the soul of our beloved Sobur Olayiwola Olawale eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus, and grants his immediate family, friends, associates, and Lagos State House of Assembly the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he prayed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Lagos lawmaker’s death shocking, a great loss ― Sanwo-Olu