NHRC boss tasks politicians on tolerance in campaigns

By Sunday Ejike – Abuja
Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu

As Nigeria gears toward the 2023 general elections, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN) has told politicians to be tolerant in their campaigns and discussions.

He also called on politicians to avoid misinformation and hate speeches that could lead to an electoral process characterised by crisis before, during and after the conclusion of voting.

Ojukwu was speaking in Abuja on Wednesday when a delegation of the International Federation on Ageing – Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit to commemorate the 2022 International day of tolerance.

The NHRC boss lamented that the country is faced with the challenge of communal, religious conflicts as well as election-related violence, adding also that the alleged attacks on some political parties and the violent activities of non-state actors and cessationist groups have caused fear, culminating in the refusal of the use of halls or stadiums by the party in power against opposing political parties.

He said the acts of intolerance across the country require urgent solutions to pave way for actions that supports reconciliation, peace, security and sustainable development.

Ojukwu noted that the National Development Plan 2021-2025 reiterates the importance of peace and security as enablers of socio-economic growth and development.

“Promoting tolerance, social cohesion and protection of human rights can only be achieved when all stakeholders in the country come together to ensure that government fulfills its obligation to provide welfare and security as provided by Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 constitution in order to prioritize welfare and security”, he said.


According To Ojukwu, the citizenry and leaders of thought have critical roles to play in promoting tolerance and supporting efforts toward achieving lasting peace, reconciliation, and social harmony in the country.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of the International Federation of Ageing-Nigeria, Mr. Ike Willie-Nwosu said, the moderate majority in the country must speak up for shared values and against all forms of discrimination to counter the rise of ignorance, extremism and hate-based political appeals.

While stressing the need for tolerance and understanding among politicians, Willie-Nwosu said, his organization is working towards the creation of a national elderly parliament as an alternative conflict resolution mechanism in Nigeria.

