Lagos JUSUN calls off strike, announces partial resumption

The Lagos chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has partially called off the 16 days strike after meeting with the stakeholders, saying 70 per cent of their demands have been met.

The partial resumption was disclosed by the JUSUN Lagos chairman, Asiwaju Shobowale Kehinde.

He said that their axillary demands are being speedily looked into and results are manifesting.

He said they had many interactions on strike situations with fellow state chairmen especially from South-west, Southeast and South-south.

He noted that it was only Lagos State Government that had show concern and seriousness with a listening ear to the JUSUN struggle.

Kehinde noted that Lagos JUSUN had four meetings with government officials including the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief Justice Kazeem Alogba, and Ademokoya Oluwashina representing taskforce and others stakeholders.

“The union had the best assurances directly from Mr Governor and the chief judge of Lagos State on improving welfare allowances for staff which had eluded them since 2014.

“It is impossible that a state branch will suspend a national strike; hence JUSUN strike is very much ongoing in Lagos State.

“But due to the great respect and honour Lagos State judiciary staff have for Mr Governor and the chief judge of Lagos State, it is our desire only to relax strike rules to allow clearance of backlogs, reading of judgement and decongestion of prison occasioned by the covid-19 pandemic and EndSARS protest.

“Therefore, work and official duties are constrained to Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of every week, while Monday and Tuesday of every week remain our strike days that all staff must stay off duty to observe the national strike.

“All gates of courts in Lagos State will be partially open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday only,” Kehinde said.

Meanwhile, he noted that the union will review the progress as events unfold.

