Lagos govt warns JV partners against unapproved alterations of homes

Lagos state Government has warned its Joint Venture partners against unapproved alteration to housing units.

Speaking during the inspection of Joint Venture Housing Schemes at Abraham Adesanya Estate and others at Lekki and Ajah axis, Lagos, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Lagos State, Mr Kamar Olowoshago, expressed concerns about non-compliance of Joint Venture partners with the terms of agreement including contract life span, scope of work and structural and safety guidelines.

He noted that some partners are not following standard safety guidelines laid down by the ministry while others went beyond their scope in changing designs or increasing number of homes without recourse to the authority

Not happy about the project’s delay, Olowoshago said “Sadly many partners are elongating the construction period thereby worsening the housing deficit in the state.

“This is disappointing as the state government is desirous of releasing these homes to the people within the shortest possible period.”

He warned that all issues bordering on non-compliance, infractions and breach of terms of agreement will result in consequences for the erring partners.

At Abraham Adesanya Estate, Ajah, Olowoshago observed various contraventions by residents particularly in alteration of homes without due approval from the ministry of housing. According to him, these have compromised the safety standard of the homes and altered the original prototypes

The permanent secretary pointed out that in solving housing deficit issues, the state government will not overlook pertinent issues such as safety of buildings and town planning requirements geared towards making Lagos State a model mega city and 21st Century Economy.

He promised that all the anomalies by both partners and residents will be analysed and resolved in the best way possible, noting that all stakeholders should do their best to justify the confidence reposed in them by the state government and support its various initiatives in solving accommodation challenges of the citizens of the state.

“The Lagos State Government is determined to deliver homes that are safe and fit for habitation to its residents,” he said





Responding, the Chairman of Abraham Adesanya Residents Association, MrsBolanle Bodede, while expressing happiness at the commitment of the state government to the well-being of residents, appealed for promptness in addressing the issues of further degradation of the estate.

