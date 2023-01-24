NCF, Wilder Institute award postgraduate scholarships for Gorillas’ conservation

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), in collaboration with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo and the Centre for Biodiversity Conservation Research (CBCR) in Ghana, has awarded scholarship to three postgraduate students of the University of Calabar.

According to the statement by the organisation, the award is a form of community conservation initiative to protect the endangered Cross River’s gorillas, which will bring ecotourism benefit to the people of the state through preservation and conservation efforts of these species.

The beneficiaries, who were awarded scholarship in environmental sciences, include David Agabi-Eneji and Adekanmbi Adeyinka, who were awarded with an MSc scholarship for two years and Wilfred Ayambem, who got a PhD scholarship for three years.

These are the first set of recipients out of the five students that will be beneficiaries from the five-year community conservation graduate student scholarship programme.

The scholarship covers registration and tuition fees, operating and living expenses, accommodation, field research expenses, study materials and equipment. The programme, which is full-time, involves a mandatory paid six-month internship at the NCF and a compulsory one-month hands-on training during an exchange visit to CBCR Ghana.

In 1987, NCF led a team to Afi Mountain in Cross River, which led to the rediscovery of the Cross River gorilla, which was hitherto considered extinct.

Currently, NCF is working with Wilder Institute / Calgary Zoo, Canada; the Centre for Biodiversity Conservation Research, Ghana; and the University of Calabar on research that promotes the conservation of the Cross River gorilla. Other partners providing technical support for this project are the Cross River National Park and the Cross River Forestry Commission.

Speaking, the Director-General, NCF, Dr Joseph Onoja, said:”As a leading conservation organisation in Nigeria who understands the implication of losing biodiversity at a rapid rate, NCF sourced for fund to address the challenge by engaging experts and consultants in conducting result-oriented research that will promote the conservation of endemic Cross River gorilla.”

