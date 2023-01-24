9ja News Launches News Aggregation Service

9ja News was featured on Apnews as part of its monthly Nigerian news app, which features the latest and certified news sources on the web. James Edosa, a mobile technology expert and creator of 9jaNews.net, conducted the news site review and shared with viewers how it is a socialized and customizable news experience.

There are a million different Nigerian news sources online. And there are different opinions for each of those sources. While there are plenty of news aggregators available to readers, most aren’t customizable or social.

9ja News gathers thousands of stories and produces news feeds that are simple to read and consume. It is available on iOS, Android, and the web. All 9ja Newspapers offer these feeds, which were made by a variety of people, including highly qualified experts and those who are simply passionate about the topic. In addition to news aggregator, 9ja News offers a socialized, customizable news experience based on user engagement, content sharing, and national events.

According to Mr. James Edosa, CEO of 9jaNews, “Our vision remains to become the go-to place for Nigerian users to learn about local and global events and to receive updates on what matters most to them, from trustworthy authentic sources.” According to Mr. Edosa, “We are incredibly committed and proud to be known for providing reliable information that Nigerian users around the world most need during these unique times.”

Users of 9ja News can access different news content in addition to local and international news, such as videos and stories on a range of topics, including cooking, sports, entertainment, health, beauty, fashion, tech, and automotive.

Reading news about the current situation frequently can be stressful in a world where there is uncertainty and anxiety. In order to satisfy audiences’ appetites for motivating and enjoyable content, 9jaNews consistently offers lively, uplifting content in its entertainment section to help its users maintain a healthy mindset during self-insclusion.

About 9ja News (9jaNews.Net)

9ja News is a Personalized Nigerian News Content Reader, enabling users across the globe to stay up-to-date with the latest 9ja News today. Currently, 9ja News reaches thousands of users, generating thousands of page views every month, making it one of the biggest Nigerian news app globally. It is currently available for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, and on the web via the 9jaNews.Net portal.