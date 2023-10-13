The Lagos State government has sealed up the Mile 12 International Market and Owode Onirin Market, both along Ikorodu Road, over non-compliance with the state environment laws.

The development was disclosed by the Commissioner for Environment in the state, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, via his official X-)account on Friday.

According to him, the decision to seal up both markets, which was done by the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) personnel in a joint operation in the early hours of Friday, became inevitable as a result of indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, filthy environment, among others, by the two markets.

He added that the increasing rate of illegal and indiscriminate parking and the abandonment of trucks on major roads, thereby impeding the free flow of traffic, also played a major role in the sealing up of both markets.

He wrote, “As I instructed, enforcement operatives from LAWMA and KAI, in a joint operation in the early hours of today (Friday, October 13), sealed up the Mile 12 International Market and Owode Onirin market along Ikorodu Road for indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, filthy environment, blocked and littered drainages, menace of illegal and indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the major road, thereby impeding free flow of traffic.”

This is, however, not the first time the Lagos State government will be closing down popular markets in recent times over noncompliance with the state environment laws. The government, a few days ago, sealed up Alamutu (Ologede) Market in Mushin for similar reasons.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE