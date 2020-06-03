Lagos govt saves over N8bn from ghost pensioners in three months

Lagos State government, on Wednesday, revealed that it has saved the sum of N8.01537billion from fictitious claims and names of ghost retirees, which it expunged from its payrolls between October to December 2019.

The State Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions, Mrs Ajibola Ponnle, made this disclosure during the 2020 ministerial briefing to mark the first year administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

The commissioner said the recent manual verification exercise conducted under the present administration resulted in the drastic reduction of fictitious claims and ghost pensioners on the payroll within the above mentioned period.

According to her, statistics made available revealed that pensioners on the payroll as at October 2019 from manual verification was 8,580 valued at N1.939 billion, while pensioners offloaded from the payroll as at December 2019 were 2,129 with a total amount of N53.37 million saved from the exercise.

“From the same activity: pensioners due for 142 per cent, six per cent and 15 per cent increment on the payroll as at October 2019 were 8,180 valued at N8.4 billion.

“While the number of offloaded pensioners from payroll as at December 2019 were 6,857, with the total amount of N7.962 billion saved,” she said.

The commissioner, however, added that the state government during the year under review between May 2019 to April 2020, paid N1,855,921,478.95 billion to pensioners under the defined benefits scheme otherwise called “Pay as You Go.”

