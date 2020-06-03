Senator Folarin Eulogises Alao-Akala at 70

The Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Teslim Folarin, has sent warm felicitations to the former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, on his 70th birthday, commending him for living a life of service to humanity, and encouraging budding leaders in the state.

Folarin in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Com Y.S.O Olaniyi, eulogized the Ogbomoso-born politician for his selfless service towards the development of the state.

According to him, “men of honour would always be men of honour and our dear former governor of Oyo State is one of such men of honour. He clocks 70 years and still waxing strong like he is just beginning”.

“Oyato Governor remains indelible in the minds of numerous people of Oyo State. I commend our brand new septuagenarian for ensuring meaningful impacts in all the local government areas of the state.

“As you mark your birthday in good health, surrounded by family members and friends, I convey to you my family’s good wishes and that of the entire people of Oyo Central Senatorial District. Thank you for your inspiring service to our people and to wish you God’s immeasurable blessings and robust heath,” the Senator said.

