Lagos govt directs schools to vacate Friday

In line with the 2020/2021 first term academic schedules, the Lagos State government has directed all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state to close for Christmas and New Year holiday on Friday, December 18.

Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, gave the directive in a statement made available to newsmen by the Head of Public Affairs Unit of her office, Mr Emmanuel Olaniran, on Thursday.

According to her, schools are expected to open their doors again for academic activities on January 4, 2021, even as students in hostels are expected back a day earlier.

Mrs Seriki- Ayeni said all schools must ensure to submit their safety plans to her office online using a dedicated website given as www.oeqalagos.com and that these to include operational, academic, safety, data and communication plans.

She also urged parents and guardians to continue to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols with their children and wards throughout the holiday.

Tribune Online, however, can authoritatively report that some private primary schools in the state had already closed for the year on Wednesday and some on Thursday with the end of the-year-party.

