COVID-19: Niger govt orders all civil servants to stay at home from Monday till further notice

The Niger State government, on Thursday, issued a directive to all civil servants in the state instructing that they should all stay at home from next Monday, December 21.

This, according to the directive, was to avert the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic following the increase in the number of cases in recent times.

This directive was contained in a press statement signed by the state Head of Service, Mrs Salamatu Abubakar and made available to journalists on Thursday in Minna, the state capital.

According to the statement, the workers were to stay at home till further notice.

The directive however excludes workers on essential services, highlighting that the State has recorded 302 cases of COVID-19 with no fewer than 12 deaths.

About 17 local government areas of the state were also said to have so far recorded cases of the virus.

