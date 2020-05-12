Lagos govt braces up for new farming season

THE Lagos State government through one of its agencies, Lagos State Agricultural Input Supply Authority (LAISA) has hinted that it is fully prepared for the new farming season with all the necessary apparatuses readily available at all its centres spread across the state.

LAISA said all its centres in Badagry, Agege, Ikorodu and Epe are now open for farmers to access farming inputs, seedlings and fertilisers for the new planting season.

The General Manager of the Agency, Mr. Bolaji Balogun, made the disclosure in a statement made available to journalists.

He said the LAISA farm centres now have in stock poultry battery cages, knapsack sprayers, water pumps and Aller Aqua fish feed to meet the needs of its numerous customers in the State.

“LAISA, in accordance with the State government’s directive, has reopened its doors for business to the public with new stock of fertilisers, agrochemicals, hybrid maize seeds and vegetable seeds for the new planting season at affordable prices”, he said.

While noting that the Agency was recently appointed as a key distributor of Yamaha 4-stroke outboard engines in the State, the General Manager hinted that the Yamaha engine and all its accessories are now available at the various farm centres of the Agency at very competitive prices.

He enjoined all interested buyers, especially farmers in the State, to contact LAISA through its Head Office at Agric Bus Stop, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, or any of its branches at Mowo-Badagry, Oko-Oba Agege, Ikorodu and Epe between 9a.m and 3p.m daily.

Balogun, however, implored all the customers of the Agency to keep safe, maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing always, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the State.

