Bauchi State Government has been urged to focus on human resources and the effective distribution of them in the 2024 health budget for a sustainable healthcare delivery system in the State.

The advice was given by the Health Financing Advisor of USAID-IHP, Pharmacist Khalid Kasimu, at a one-day Media Quarterly Meeting in conjunction with a CSO, Journalists for Public Health Development and Initiative (J4PD), held on Thursday at the Hazibal Hotel Suites.

Khalid Kasimu noted in his presentation on the health financing outlook for 2024 and support for the state the need to address critical funding and human resource issues in the health sector.

He also said that the state government needs to consider a proper, cost-effective human resource system for health supply chain management and retention strategies for effective service delivery.

The Health Financing Advisor further said that the projection of the health workforce, distribution of the workforce by equity and effective management, and health information systems should all be strengthened to achieve desired objectives.

He also called on the state government to focus on family planning commodities, nutrition, and increasing infrastructure in health facilities such as light and water among others.

In remarks, Alhaji Saleh Idris Giade, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, said that the Ministry would organise citizens’ engagement on the budget where Public hearings would be conducted across the three Senatorial zones that would involve stakeholders, including civil society organisations and the media, among others.

He also said that doing so will help in receiving inputs to ensure a critical assessment of how the budget would look.

Earlier, Mrs. Elizabeth Kah, Coordinator of Journalists for Public Health Initiative and Development (J4PD), said that the meeting was organised to improve understanding and accurate reporting of progress on budget performances and financing reforms.

She added that it will also increase health insurance awareness among the Public and develop the capacity of the media outlet to report health activities across the state.

Participants for the meeting were drawn from media organisations in the state, both Print and broadcast, as well as community radio stations.





