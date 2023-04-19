The Lagos State Government has disclosed that one Uzuokwu Solomon has been arraigned for offences relating to making hoax calls for the emergency responder.

The Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Ololade Agboola, confirmed this in a statement.

Ololade said the offence was punishable under the Lagos State Fire Service law and Command and Control Centre law 2013.

The 18 years old Solomon, according to the statement, allegedly called the emergency line of the Fire Service on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 5:35 pm from Harmony Estate in the Ajah area of the state and reported a fire emergency within the estate leading to the activation of emergency processes and eventual dispatch of the fire trucks from Lekki Phase II Fire service station.

The statement reads partly, “On arrival, it was discovered that there was no fire incident in the estate. Because of the frequency of such calls in the past, the Estate security helped in the investigation which led to the arrest of the notorious false caller.

“Consequently, the culprit who had been arrested is scheduled to be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction at Ogba Magistrate on the 19th of April, 2023 by 9.00am.

“Speaking with Journalists, The Director Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye expressed her delight in the arrest of the culprit while reiterating the stand of the State government on malicious false calls which is punishable under the Lagos State laws.

“She believes that the arrest and consequent arraignment will serve as a deterrent for other misguided citizens who are in the habit of making false calls and misleading emergency responders.”

Ololade added that false calls have astronomically increased in the last six months.

