As the struggle for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly gathers momentum, former president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Lanre Ogundipe and erstwhile president of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Bose Oyewole, on Wednesday called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone Senate President position to the South East.

They contended that the call had become imperative considering the need to build national cohesion, fairness, equity and justice in the country.

Making the appeal during a one-day discussion programme tagged “State of the Nation” organised by Raji Adebayo-led Correspondents’ chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State council, they expressed optimism that zoning Senate President position to the South East would address agitation over marginalisation and restiveness in the region.

Other discussants at the interactive session include former Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo State Governor, Mr Kehinde Olaosebikan, retired director of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Mrs Kemi Ajayi and ex-NUJ chairman in Oyo State, Comrade Victor Oluwadamilare.

They specifically pushed for the emergence of Senator Osita Bonaventure Isunazo, representing Imo West senatorial district among the lawmakers vying for Senate President from the South East region.

According to them, Isunazo’s pedigree, experience and high ranking status in the Senate would enable to provide responsible and efficient leadership if he emerges as Senate President.

Ogundipe in his contribution, explained that the South West and North West have produced president and vice president and the South East should be the next to produce Senate President, stressing the APC should Iook at the antecedents of the contestants.

He said, “The South West and North West have produced President and Vice President and the South East should be the next to produce Senate President. We must scrutinise their CVs and among them, Osita Izunaso stands tall among them. He is the only one without any garbage”.

Oluwadamilare in his submission, explained that the South East should be given the opportunity so as to douse the agitation and tension in the zone.

He stated: “It will be fair for APC to pick someone from South East for Senate President. They have been crying over marginalisation and they should be given the opportunity. The best is to give them so as to douse the tension.

“We are not politicians but members of the fourth estate and that is why we are saying that the zone should be given the opportunity and someone who does not have any garbage, Osita Izunaso should be allowed because he is the only one with fresh air and fresh ideas”.





