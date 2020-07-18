Lagos East: Chieftain maps out strategies for PDP to win by-election

Ahead of the by-election into the vacant Lagos East Senatorial seat, a chieftain of the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Comrade Adeyemi Benson, has called on the party leadership and members to shun ego and stay clear of infiltrators and beneficiaries of party crisis, declaring that the poll exercise was winnable if they could do all this.

Benson, who is also a public analyst, said this, on Friday, in a statement made available to newsmen, even as he urged them to work as a team and ensure that wasteful spendings across the board by all aspirants for the tasks ahead were prevented.

“As a public analyst, I will simply advise that the coming election is winnable if the PDP won’t allow ego, infiltrators and intra-party crises beneficiaries to hijack the systems.

“They must learn to work as a team and ensure that wasteful spendings across board by all aspirants for the tasks ahead are prevented,” he said.

The party chieftain, while decrying the last poll exercise, which he said was not a true reflection of the wishes of the good people of Lagos East, further enjoined the PDP to strive at correcting what it termed “Arithmetic Confusion” in the last election as they prepared for the coming by-election.

Benson commended the party’s candidate in the 2019 election, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, for what he described as her outstanding performance in the poll exercise, urging “PDP not to commit a great error in presenting another candidate for the by-election as it would put their chances of victory at risk.”

According to him, the party should consider the massive support Princess Abiodun Oyefusi received from the people of Lagos East Senatorial District and stand by her, saying that was a sign that “she is the voice of the grassroots.

“She won a few wards, won her own polling unit and numerous adjoining polling units around her ward in Ikorodu. Her support base cut across party lines. This is quite encouraging. She sincerely did very well,” he said.

Benson recalled that for such a feat, the PDP National Headquarters wrote a letter, commending her for making the party very proud.

