COVID-19: Kaduna civil servants to resume Monday

After staying at home for over three months as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, Kaduna State government has directed its civil servants to report to work on Monday, July 20, 2020.

A circular issued by the office of the Head of Service at the weekend stated that different category of workers will work on different days of the week, from 9 am to 3 pm.

According to the circular which was signed by Ibrahim Jere, Permanent Secretary(Public Service Officer), all Permanent Secretaries, Directors General, Chief Executives of Agencies and Parastatals, as well as Directors will work from Monday to Friday.

The circular further stated that officers on Grade Level 14 and above will work for three days, including Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while officers on Grade Level 7 to 13 will work on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.

The circular also noted that in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, visitors will be restricted from visiting offices, adding that the order will be “enforced by assigning staff officers to identify their staff at the entrance gate from 8.30 am to 9.30 am.”

Jere pointed out that COVID-19 prevention protocols would be strictly complied with by all Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) as well as all arms of government.

The COVID-19 protocols include social distancing at workplaces, subjecting all workers to daily temperature checks at the entrance of the MDAs, observing respiratory hygiene and handwashing among others.

It will be recalled that the state has since last month lifted the Quarantine Act and Kaduna State Public Health law since last month.