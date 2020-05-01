In order to provide more isolation centres for patients of coronavirus, the Kano State government has decided to convert some facilities into isolation centres as cases continue to rise in the state.

The facilities that have been converted are the Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital, Murtala Muhammed Library Complex, Hospitality and Tourism Institute, formerly Daula Hotel, Sports Institute at Karfi and the Nigerian Air Force Hospital in Kano.

The state deputy governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who is also the Chairman of the State Task Force Committee on COVID-19, disclosed this when he paid a visit to the facilities.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by Mr Hassan Musa Fagge, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, adding that 20 rooms are to be converted into an isolation centre at the Nigerian Air Force Hospital.

He however disclosed that despite having three isolation centres at Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Kwanar Dawaki Hospital and Sani Abacha Stadium, the government is converting the facilities with a view to curbing the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

According to him, the conversion of the Hospitality and Tourism Institute to an isolation centre with an estimated 50-bed capacity starts on Saturday followed with 80-bed at Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital on Monday.

“The Isolation Centre at Murtala Muhammad Library Complex is expected to accommodate over 200 beds and also an estimated 300 beds will be provided at Karfi Sports Institute.

