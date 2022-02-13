Lagos deserves her!

Lagos State is the richest in Nigeria. It is also the most indebted. As of 2021, it was owing N507 billion, according to National Bureau of Statistics. Playing Oliver Twist, with IGR, would be understandable. The only problem is, the opacity that governs the current income which the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo, puts at N45 billion monthly, of the projected N60 billion. Last year, the state reportedly had a shortfall of N180 billion and that possibly explains the aggression at raking more in this year. After decades of giving their leaders, doubts’ benefits, with little gain in trust, residents, understandably, became weary and wary. Every government policy is first viewed from the prism of exploitation, either as new tax or some curious levies, just to bring more into government purse, and well, some private pockets. Even those in government are aware of this pervading mistrust, and truth be told, people are not always far from the truth. Somehow, there would be hidden agenda, layered up, by government’s mouthed commitment to better life for all.

Former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode was having manageable troubles with the residents of the state, until he came up with the land use charge controversy. It roasted him in public domain, making it easy for political associates who wanted him for barbecue. At a presser when the controversy was raging, I was compelled, during colleagues’ back and forth with his men, including then Commissioners for Finance and Information, to ask his team why the administration thought it loved the residents more than themselves, because they kept saying the increase in the payable fees, was for public good. I remember precisely telling the Information Commissioner that something isn’t definitely right when you have to persistently convince a man you are doing him good. Definitely, a party, isn’t being truthful. If practically the entire state, though the administration called it elite hysteria, wasn’t seeing the goody-goody in the new deal, it must be that the administration was the one with something to hide. Many journalists at the event warned of serious consequences. We all know how the story ended.

On Thursday, journalists had another opportunity to interact with another Alausa team, but this time, on the residency registration policy of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration. Of course, it should be a no brainer that a Smart, Mega City like Lagos should have a reliable data base for its residents. But the suspicion of government pulling a fast one, would always be there. Only that this time, this team didn’t come with the arrogance of the past. The revived vision and exhumed mission of LASRRA, were painstakingly explained.

To clear all doubts, participants were assured that the extant tax net in the state, has been spread in a way, to draw a bigger catch than the miracle Jesus gave Peter. There is no need for the state, to do the backdoor again. The tax man knows where to find everyone and resident registration isn’t to top the current tax regime. That should be good news to all residents. But the trust gap must be urgently bridged, except if it is not embarrassing for the ruling elements in the state since 1999, that the people count their assurances for 30 silver shekels of Judas. Well, politicians’ ways are strange.

But the Lagos State Resident ID Card Project, being undertaken by LASRRA, looks different in texture and tenor. They dubbed it 2.0.

For starters, no payment, is required to register. If field officers, especially those in rural areas are extorting unsuspecting residents, those caught should be made public examples, so the greed of a few, wont derail a noble cause.

The DIY (Do It Yourself) aspect, which is to supply personal information before visiting a registration centre for the biometrics, is also simple to know. In this season, when everybody wants to be cool, particularly with basic elementary technology, even scantly-educated residents can go online for it, with minimal guidance on which box to tick and tuck.

Stakeholders took the gathering through the gamut of the repackaging, especially on the spread, how to capture ‘special’ residents like the homeless and tenants of uncompleted buildings, who must willy-nilly, be factored into developmental planning because they aren’t going away anytime soon.

Then the newly-introduced Smart Multi-Purpose Resident Card, to replace the paper card of old. This is the winner in the entire repackaging effort. According to available information, it is tipped to become the unified, choice means of identification for Lagosians in no time, in doing business with government, individuals in the state and corporate bodies, in sectors like education, health, insurance, transportation, finance (ATM Card), et al.

Though there isn’t a mandate in place yet, the Card will also be the singular access to government’s honey pot; bursary, admission to Lagos schools and even exam halls, pension, free health care, subsidized hotel and school accommodation, and of course, the coming train services.

It is just like a card, fixing our daily existence. Won’t that be great?

LASRRA management lined up good communicators, including the tech-man. Concerns were convincingly addressed. Not returning to the public square with a mandate was also a smart move. Unlike some fellow elsewhere who ended up crashing the entire system, because he wanted to be a national hero. Now, the rush, right in the middle of COVID-19, turns out to be needless. Data can’t even be retrieved as we speak. So much for a professional professor.

If Lagos eventually pulls this needed but challenging task off, Engineer Ibilola Kasumu, the GM of LASRRA, would be deserving of her garlands. Convincing in presentation, adroit on message, and very clear about where the agency is going and how to get there, it would surprise many that she is just two years plus on the seat. The UNILAG-trained engineer should be selling the administration at a bigger market. Even before she was done with her presentation, all journalists in attendance, despite their probing minds, were requesting to be captured, including yours sincerely. That is how good she is. More of her should be encouraged into the system. Mega city deserves mega brains. With my residency number, I now feel like a proper Lagosian.