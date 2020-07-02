Lagos Chief Judge repatriates 5 foreign inmates, frees 38 from Ikoyi, Badagry prisons

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has ordered the repatriation of 5 foreign inmates, as he freed 38 from the Ikoyi and Badagry Custodial Centres.

The inmates were pardoned at an open court session presided over by the chief judge on the premises of the State Magistrates’ Court in Igbosere.

Out of the 38 inmates released, two were from the Benin Republic, two from the Niger Republic and one other from the Republic of Togo.

Upon the release of the inmates, the CJ ordered that they should be repatriated back to their various countries.

Justice Alogba, who noted that the exercise was in line with the efforts by the Federal Government to decongest the prisons as part of efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, stated that he granted the inmates pardon pursuant to Section 1(1) of the Criminal Justice Release from Custody Special Provision Act.

Releasing the inmates, Justice Alogba urged them to be of good behaviour and ambassador of peace to the society.

The Chief Judge stressed that with the creation of a database comprising details and fingerprints of criminals stored by the Lagos State government, harsher punishment awaits anyone caught committing a crime after pardon

He stated that the selection of the pardoned inmates followed due diligence to ensure that undeserving inmates were not inadvertently pardoned and released.

In a remark, the Comptroller of the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Samuel Iyakoregha, stated that the release of the inmates was a relief to the facilities.

He noted that the exercise would encourage other inmates to be of good behaviour to enjoy such gesture in future.

He said, “The exercise is a great relief to us, it was an exercise conducted with due diligence and thoroughness.

Tribune Online reports that the exercise which started yesterday at Kirikiri Medium Security Custodial Centre, so far as set fifty-six awaiting trial inmates free.

