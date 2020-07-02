Nigerian engineers set to produce multi-purpose ventilator

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engineer Babagana Muhammed, has said that the society is reviewing a Nigerian-made medical ventilator that can serve many people at a time.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, Engineer Babagana said that the discovery would be the first of its kind across the world as other ventilators are meant to cater for only one individual.

“Today in Nigeria, we have five people who have made ventilators and they are working perfectly. In fact, I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag. All ventilators in the world are one ventilator for one person which cost about $30,000 to $60,000.

“We are reviewing someone’s document. He has done one ventilator that will serve so many people it has already reached 95 per cent completion. COVID-19 has made it possible for Nigerians to come with such ideas and creativity”, he said.

Engineer Babagana added that all the materials are sourced inside Nigeria which will, in turn, boost the economy.

“Covid-19 is a Public Health crisis but the management of it, that is where Engineering comes in. I keep telling people at every forum that Covid-19 has come to stay with us and Engineers must take advantage of Covid-19 to make a breakthrough and come out with possible solutions to treat and provide a cure for it”, he said.

Engineer Babagana however, said since he assumed office as the President of NSE, he has brought back to life activities in the society and reinstated the confidence members have in the ability of the society to protect their professional expertise.

According to him, technical innovations are needed for the development of Nigeria which can be achieved through training and retraining.

“For any country or continent to grow, you must have local resources. That is key. China grew because they developed their local resources. Japan grew because they developed their local talents. These countries prefer to use their substandard products to grow their economy because they will tell you if they don’t patronize their products who will buy it. That is how it works everywhere and Nigeria cannot be an exception” he emphasized.

According to him, it is high time political leaders open up their heads and therefore, called on the Federal Government to patronize Nigerian engineers to tap from their professional touch.

