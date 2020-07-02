Season 5: Big Brother Naija housemates begin quarantine

Big Brother Naija, the sensational reality show that has kept the continent spellbound, has been announced to start on July 19, with plenty of social media buzz.

Moments ago, at a press briefing, the organisers revealed that selected housemates, after a rigorous verification and online sorting of over 30,000 entries, have proceeded on quarantine since yesterday, in line with the guidelines provided and approved by the NCDC.

They hinted that this year, carefully tested measures have been put in place to ensure minimal contact with outsiders once the housemates enter the house and also revealed that the favourite ‘ninjas’ may not be very visible during the show due to COVID 19 realities.

The main sponsors on the show, sports betting company, BetWay, also revealed a bigger payout for the winner of the show this year as well as other mouth-watering prizes for fans of the show.

Details soon…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Court Threatens To Revoke Shehu Sani’s Bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, Monday, said it would revoke the bail granted Senator Shehu Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date for the trial of the two-count criminal charges preferred against him by the

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission… Read Full Story

Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security Officer

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Aliyu Abubakar Musa, as his Chief Personal Security Officer (CPSO). He replaces Commissioner of Police (CP) Abdulkarim Dauda, who was recently redeployed… Read Full Story

APC: Buni-Led Caretaker Committee Promises True Reconciliation

As part of measure to make progress on its mandate in reconciling all factions in the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led committee has promised to embark on genuine reconciliation of all party leaders and members ahead of the planned convention… Read Full Story