COVID-19: Delta records 166 in one day, total now 1,311

A total of 166 COVID-19 positive cases has been recorded in Delta State as at Wednesday, 1st July, the highest ever recorded in one day in the state so far.

With about 23 deaths and 190 recoveries already recorded, the state now has a total of 1,131 cases.

Fear has gripped the entire state much more as the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith, on Wednesday, Okowa, wife tested positive for COVID-19.

The development was a sequel to tests conducted on the couple after a few days of self-isolation after one of their daughters tested positive to COVID-19.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Wednesday disclosed that they were stable and have commenced necessary treatment, amid further isolation.

The governor, who thanked Deltans for their prayers for his family, called for continued supplications for all patients undergoing treatment for the pandemic.

He also assured that his administration would not relent in its efforts at combating COVID-19 in the state.

He urged the public to continue to comply with prescribed protocols by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“COVID-19 is real. The rate is increasing in our state and the virus is taking the lives of some of our people.

“I, therefore, again call on every Deltans to observe the protocols on COVID-19 while in public, to curb further spread of the virus, especially in the communities,” Okowa pleaded.

Further checks revealed that despite the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, most residents were still in doubt of the existence of the scourge.

Markets and business places are still crowded in outright violation of the social/physical distancing rule and other laid down health protocols by the government.

It was also gathered that given the systemic fatalities accruing from the COVID-19 pandemic, most high profile politicians in the state, however, have gone on self-quarantine.

