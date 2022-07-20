Lagos APC faction defects to Labour Party

Members of the Conscience Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State have defected to the Labour Party.

Former chairman, APC Conscience Forum, Hon. Moshood Salvador at the official declaration ceremony also declared his intention to run for the governorship seat in Lagos State on the platform of the Labour Party.

Salvador, a former Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cited a lack of recognition of his faction as the reason for his defection to the Labour Party.

He stated, “My interest in politics has always been about the people and humanity. That is why you see me in a party with a symbol of a family.

“The symbol of a party tells the ideology of that Party. It is true I was a state Chairman of the PDP. I left PDP because the party has never been interested in winning elections.

“We were mobilising, doing what would make them win but the cantankerous leaders at the party revolted against us.

“I can assure LP that I am going to get the best for everyone. Moving from PDP to APC is just because of the people and that is why I warehouse my people to the party.

“Once they refused my people to benefit then I have to look for a way to accommodate them. The APC promised everything but none was given. Therefore we have to move to where labour counts.

“We did council election but none of our candidates was allowed to be councillors not to talk of Chairmen.

“Our members were victimised. We were never invited not even for meetings. The interest of a politician is recognition.

“Having moved to the Labour Party in the past few months, we have been working together but we have to show the world that we have moved out of the APC to the Labour Party.

“About a month ago, my people came together and agreed that I go for the governorship race. I have collected and filed the form and submitted it to the National Chairman of our new Party. As the next governor in Lagos state, the moment everybody hears about this, I can assure you that it will send jittery to them.”

While accepting former members of the Lagos APC into Labour Party, Deputy National Chairman, Labour Party, Alhaji Bashir Apanpa pledged to utilise the wealth of experience of Hon Salvador to drive the Labour Party to victory.





He said, “I am grateful to witness this day that we have a big fish in our midst. I am so pleased with his achievements and I want us to build on that.

“He is not a poor person but because of his love for the people, he decided to move further. I welcome Hon Moshood Salvador and his supporters to Labour Party.

“Labour Party has accepted all the candidates brought by Hon Salvador. What is worth doing at all is worth doing well. I want to urge us to work for victory. This is an opportunity for us in Nigeria.

“I don’t want us to limit this to Lagos state. We have never had it so good. This is an opportunity we can’t afford to let go unutilised. Don’t waste your votes. Give it to our presidential candidate, Peter Obi and our governorship candidate, Hon Moshood Salvador. Collect your PVC and vote for Labour Party.”

