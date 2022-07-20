2023: Atiku support group mobilises electorate in local councils

Ahead next general elections, a group, Unify and Coalesce, has said it would galvanise support for former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in all the 774 Local Government Councils in the country.

The Group gave the pledge on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

National coordinator of Unify and Coalesce, Chief Edobor ozakpolor and its interim Secretary, Odumale Ogedegbe, said new coordinators to be chosen among the youths will be saddled with the task to mobilise one million volunteers to work, educate and bringing awareness to millions of Nigerian voters across the local government areas for the Atiku/ Okowa ticket.

The group described Atiku as a candidate with the capacity to turn around the fortunes of Nigerians whom he noted were already disenchanted with the poor performance of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in all sectors.

The group maintained that Atiku Abubakar “is better placed to fix our economy with the right policies and decisions, this can be gleaned from his performance as VP from 1999 to 2003, a period Nigeria witnessed all the progress we enjoy today, the facts are there to be interrogated.

“Our group, Unify and Coalesce, will within 60 days mobilise one million volunteers to work, educate and bring awareness to millions of Nigerian voters across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria towards the actualisation of the Atiku/Okowa presidency.

“Smarting from our activities of the 2019 General Elections under the aegis of ATIKU PSG (ATIKU POLITICAL SUPPORT GROUP) and several other support organisations that worked in 2019, we are regrouping under the umbrella of Unify and Coalesce to reflect the renewed verve, vision and plan.

“New coordinators will be named amongst the youths across the 774 Local Government Areas of the country. These youths are savvy, informed and technologically driven to deliver our messages digitally and door to door.

“Our renewed commitment and convictions that the Atiku/Okowa joint ticket stems from the fact that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the most prepared to steer the ship of the state come 2023.”

While calling on Nigerians to be vigilant during the next general elections, he disclosed that eligible voters should look out for the ‘Unify and Coalesce’ Volunteer in their neighbourhood in the coming weeks.

“We are also constrained to submit that in 2023, mere rhetorics and wishful thinking cannot lead us anywhere, skills and experience remain a vital key.

“On security, we have carefully examined all the candidates vying for Nigeria’s presidency and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar still comes tops. Atiku is the man with the handshake that touches the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, a businessman that needs a peaceful environment where we can all thrive, the most liberal, the most loved and the most prepared for the job.

“We, therefore, call on all well-meaning Nigerians and eligible voters to be prepared to see a ‘Unify and Coalesce’ Volunteer in their neighbourhood in the coming weeks.”





