Subair Mohammed

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has absolved itself of all blame in the series of attacks on the campaign trains of opposition parties across the state, saying the APC abhors violence.

While reacting to the allegations of his party masterminding the attack on some members of the Labour Party on Saturday, Spokesman of Lagos APC, Hon. Seye Oladejo described the allegation as baseless and untrue.

According to him, it is irresponsible and reckless of the tottering party to level such a wild allegation without any substantial proof.

He said, “We read with amazement the baseless allegation of the Labour Party accusing the ruling Lagos APC of being responsible for the attack of their supporters in Lagos.

The APC as the ruling party in Lagos State remains the biggest stakeholder to ensure that there’s no breakdown of law and order.

We want to state unequivocally that our members were not involved in any attack. Our investigation into the concerned local government made nonsense of the allegation.

Our position has always been for the security agencies to do their job and bring those found culpable in any attack to book.

Those who alleged must be able to provide evidence and point at suspects and Leave the rest to the police and other security agencies

We abhor violence as a party. Everybody has the constitutional right to support whichever party they choose and we don’t think that should make for any kind of violence.

We don’t see the Labour or any other party as a threat.

It’s important to put it on record that every indication points to our victory in the coming elections based on the widely acknowledged great performance of the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu and other elected and appointed government officials during the outgoing tenure.

Our members have no business unleashing attacks on the opposition party.

The state government remains committed to the security of the lives and property of all Lagosians irrespective of political affiliation.

The Labour Party will do well if it desists from needless blackmail and face the substance of the expectations of the electorates.”