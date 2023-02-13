Terna Chikpa

A Coalition of APC support groups in Taraba on Monday dissociated from the recent gubernatorial primary election of the party that produced Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate of APC in the state.

Mr Ibrahim Sani, Leader of the coalition made the declaration while briefing journalists in Jalingo,

alleged that the proposed primary violated the supreme court judgement which nullified the earlier ruling of the appeal court Yola division and validated the ruling of the Federal High Court which earlier directed the party to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days.

The Coalition also decried the deployment of the military to conduct the primary which they described as a Kangaroo, alleging that the intention was to intimidate the law-abiding party members.

“Another case in connection to the gubernatorial primary of the party is still pending at the Supreme Court. I wonder why some people chose to participate in such an illegal exercise even in the face of a boycott by five aggrieved aspirants.