Terna Chikpa
A Coalition of APC support groups in Taraba on Monday dissociated from the recent gubernatorial primary election of the party that produced Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha as the candidate of APC in the state.
Mr Ibrahim Sani, Leader of the coalition made the declaration while briefing journalists in Jalingo,
alleged that the proposed primary violated the supreme court judgement which nullified the earlier ruling of the appeal court Yola division and validated the ruling of the Federal High Court which earlier directed the party to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days.
The Coalition also decried the deployment of the military to conduct the primary which they described as a Kangaroo, alleging that the intention was to intimidate the law-abiding party members.
“Another case in connection to the gubernatorial primary of the party is still pending at the Supreme Court. I wonder why some people chose to participate in such an illegal exercise even in the face of a boycott by five aggrieved aspirants.
“The deployment of the military to conduct the Kangaroo primary was to intimidate the law-abiding party members and the aggrieved aspirants had earlier held a press conference as they declared their intention to boycott the proposed primary election.
“We wish to appeal to the National Chairman of APC as well as Sen. Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima to suspend any Presidential campaign Rally to the state pending the resolution of the crisis. We also wish to appeal to the National leadership of the party to wade into the crisis and resolve it for the interest of the party” The Coalition called.
They, however, threatened to seek court redress if the party fail to address the lingering crisis.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE