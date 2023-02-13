By: Ebiowei Lawal – Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has suspended all activities commemorating the three-year anniversary of the administration of Senator Douye Diri as the governor of the state.

According to a statement by the Commissioner, Ministry of Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon Ayibaina Duba, the anniversary activities will resume after the presidential election.

The suspension of the anniversary is coming 24 hours after the sudden demise of Pa Abraham Michael Joseph Diri, the father of the Governor of the state, Senator Douye Diri.

Hon. Duba in the statement further said “we regret any inconveniences this suspension might have caused.”

