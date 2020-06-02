Lagos APC chieftain, Sen Munirudeen Muse dies at 81

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, and former senator, Munirudeen Muse, has died, aged 81.

Lagos chapter of the party announced the death of the elder statesman, who represented Lagos Central Senatorial District in the Senate between 2007 and 2011.

Senator Muse was a former manager of Apapa Port and former chairman, of Apapa Local Government in the state.

The party expressed sadness over the demise of the elder statesman, saying he served meritoriously as the chairman of Apapa Local Government after a distinguished career as a manager in Nigeria Ports Authority.

The party, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Hon. Seye Oladejo, said Senator Muse provided the requisite leadership, experience and maturity to his colleagues at the trying time of seized Lagos State Local Government allocations, as then chairman of chairman in Lagos State when the 37 Local Council Development Areas were created.

“He was later elected as the Senator representing Lagos East where he also delivered admiringly on his mandate,” Oladejo said, adding that the deceased “will be remembered as a complete gentleman and a loyal party man who was totally committed to the progressive cause.

“We empathize with his immediate family, Mr Governor, the entire leadership and members of Lagos State APC on this great loss. He was aged 81 years. May his soul Rest In Peace,” he said.

