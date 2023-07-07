Former Governor of Oyo State and Otun Olubadan, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja was absent at the ancient Mapo Hall on Friday where the Governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, presented staff of office to ten Ibadan high chiefs elevated to status of Obas.

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde recently signed into law the Chieftaincy Amendment Bill that granted him autonomy to present beaded crowns and coronets to Olubadan-in-council in the state.

Tribune Online reports that Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Lekan Balogun, had recommended elevation of his 11 high chiefs which include Ladoja, to the status of Obas and approved by the governor.

Olubadan, in a statement through his media assistant, Oladele Ogunsola, on Thursday, had declared that his eleven traditional advisory councils have ceased to be addressed as High Chiefs but Obas following their elevation to wear beaded crown and scheduled presentation of staff Friday.

But out of 11 High Chiefs, ten new Obas present to receive staff of office at the event are: Owolabi Olakulehin; Tajudeen Ajibola; Eddy Oyewole; Lateef Adebimpe; Biodun Kola-Daisi; Kola Adegbola; Hamidu Ajibade; Olubunmi Isioye; Bayo Akande and Abiodun Azeez while Ladoja was absent.

Meanwhile, Ladoja had earlier rejected the governor’s elevation of the Ibadan high chiefs to Obas, stating that the only crown he wanted was that of Olubadan.

The Ọtun Olubadan said this while speaking at his Bodija residence on June 28, shortly after observing Eid prayers at the University of Ibadan (UI) Muslim praying ground.

“Nothing has changed, you don’t mend what is not broken, it is not fair to elevate high chiefs to Obas, my focus is to become Olubadan, no lesser Oba.”

“I don’t think it is fair to have high chiefs as obas. Who are you competing with? It is not in our tradition.”

“Ladoja is not interested in wearing an elevated crown,” he said.





