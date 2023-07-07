Abia state governor, Dr. Alex Otti, Friday inaugurated his maiden 19 – member State Executive Council recently appointed and screened by the State House of Assembly by swearing in his commissioners.

Three out of the 19 commissioners were yet to be cleared by the State House of Assembly but would be sworn-in later.

The Commissioners and their portfolios are Ikechukwu Uwanna: Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Monica Ironkwe: Agriculture, Kingsley Anosike: Budget and Planning, Prof Uche Eme Uche: Education, Philemon Asonye Ogbonna: Environment and Urban Renewal, Mike Akpara: Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo: Health, Prince Okey Kanu. -Information and Culture, Chaka Chukwumerije: Lands and Housing and Prince Uzor Nwachukwu: Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Others are Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna: Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Chima Emmanuel Oriaku: Science and Technology, Nwaobilor Ananaba: Sports and Youth Development, Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu: Trade, Commerce & Industry, Ngozi Blessing Felix: Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Engr Don Otumchere Otti: Works, Comrade Sunny Onwuma: Transport, Engr Ikechukwu Monday: Power and Public Utilities and Dr. Mathew Ekwuribe: Digital Economy/ SME.

Speaking after the oath of office and allegiance were administered on the Commissioners by the Solicitor General of the State and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Lady Uzoamaka Ikonne at Government House, Umuahia, Otti charged them to bring in hallmark of excellence and commitment to the service of the State.

The Governor who stressed that development of critical infrastructure as the fulcrum of the administration, said their responsibilities are huge, hence excuses would not be tolerated as there would be zero tolerance for corruption.





He emphasised that building a new Abia is the key vision of his administration, adding that he is committed to having a functional society that posterity would appreciate. He said they were not appointed to represent the interest of individuals or clan but that of the entire State.

The State Chief Executive, who congratulated the Commissioners on their appointments, urged the them to work together to rebuild Abia State, urged them not to betray the trust of the people by towing the path that had left Abia in a state of underdevelopment.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna thanked the Governor for the honour done them and pledged to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities.

He said they were aware of the enormous responsibilities but pledged their commitment to their duties.

