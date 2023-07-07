Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, has instructed that from Friday, the members of Olubadan Advisory Council traditionally referred to as High Chiefs ceased to be addressed as High chiefs but kings.

The expected beneficiaries of the new titles according to a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan, Oladele Ogunsola on Thursday, are; Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chiefs Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Olubadan, Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja; Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; and Osi Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole.

Others are High Chiefs; Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe (Osi Balogun), Abiodun Kola-Daisi (Ashipa Olubadan), Kolawole Adegbola (Ashipa Balogun), Hamidu Ajibade (Ekerin Olubadan), Dada Isioye (Ekerin Balogun), Adebayo Akande (Ekarun Olubadan) and Abiodun Dauda Azeez (Ekarun Balogun).

At the epoch-making event scheduled to hold at the ancient Mapo Hall in the hinterland of the metropolis, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde will present the newly installed Obas with the Staff of Office and the occasion is expected to be witnessed by various Obas from across Yorubaland.

The press statement disclosed that the event was predicated on the request made to the state government by the Olubadan earlier this year to elevate his cabinet members to wear beaded crown as Obas following a report of a committee set up comprising some of the High Chiefs, notable individuals in Ibadan and technocrats shortly after his (Olubadan) inauguration last year.

A two-phased programme, today’s event would later be followed by the same exercise for some of the Baales in Ibadanland who would start bearing Royal Highnesses according to the press statement.

Olubadan insisted that the current exercise “has nothing against the existing Ibadan traditional system, rather it would enhance it. The fears of alteration of the succession plan to the Olubadan stool have no basis because the crowns and the new titles of Royal Majesties being conferred on the High Chiefs do not change anything in the hierarchy of Olubadan ascension method”.

