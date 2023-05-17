An educationist and wife of the former governor of Oyo State, Mrs Bukola Ladoja has called for the restructuring of the Nigerian education system in such a way that every child will have access to the same standard of learning irrespective of their background or school they attend.

She noted that the government and stakeholders in the education sector must put in place necessary measures to erase the dichotomy that exists between the so-called common schools and international schools in the country.

Mrs Ladoja spoke in Ado Ekiti while delivering a lecture organized by the Association for Formidable Education Development, a group designed by school proprietors to bridge the education gap between the rich and poor.

The former first lady advocated review of the education curriculum to accommodate, creative learning and writing, entrepreneurship and skills acquisition, regular excursion from creche level and self-esteem.

She said: “We must change our pattern of teaching, while you must lock up pupils in the class for several hours in the name of learning.

“We must learn to take children out for excursions. Sometimes we need to let them take a look at nature as this will reshape their thinking and sense of reasoning.

“I am one of those that have hope that this nation will be great but we can not continue with this poor and unrealistic pattern. We must close the gap between international students and lower students. We want to have a new Nigeria based on knowledge.

“Reading culture must be encouraged, with reading, pupils will be confident, get their minds remodeled, If you do not give poor children the opportunity, Nigeria will continue to sink. We must take a step to help these children and not create a gap.”

In his remarks, AFED National President, Orji Emmanuel, appealed to the Ekiti State Government to partner with the organisation noting that AFED are committed to the growth of education in the state.

He said: “AFED will do what it can to beam our searchlight towards Ekiti to ensure the gap in education is covered. I want to crave the indulgence of those in government that the value AFED is creating is accepted here.”

In the same vein, a Polish citizen, Mrs Agatha William said teachers must take the profession as an obligation to develop the next generation of leaders.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE