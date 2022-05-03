Ladoja decries PDP, APC N100m, N50m nomination forms

An Ibadan High Chief and former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Ladoja has described as exorbitant the fixed prices for the expression of interest and nomination forms for the two leading political parties, the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for elective positions in 2023 general elections.

Ladoja stated that N100m and N50m nomination forms as applicable to the two political political parties would prevent willing but financially incapacitated Nigerians from fulfilling their ambitions of leading the country in 2023.

He, also, added that elected politicians on the platform of the two political parties would look for a refund through dubious act while in office

Describing the fixed prices as arrogance on the party of the leadership of the two leading political parties, Ladoja said it would be an opportunity for the other political parties to champion their course.

He said the high cost of nomination forms charged by the two major political parties would have negative effective on the nation’s economy, saying it will forced politicians to embezzled public funds.

Faulting the claims by political parties that their fee was to separate contenders from pretenders, Ladoja further said the parties are encouraging their candidates to go steal after their emergence.





He said, “100million nomination form for President and N50million for governors show the arrogance of the two leading political parties. As a President, you are asked to come and take a form of N100million to seek a job of N56million while as a governor, your salary is about seven million in a year. This means you are going to earn N28million for the four years and you are ask to pay N50milliom to seek a job of N28milliom.

“If other parties can also win elections in some states, the arrogance of the two major political parties will go down. Other political parties form is not as high as the two major once.

“These parties should understand that they are not the Masters, peoples are the Masters, they are just stampeding people thinking that the people would vote for them either they like or not.”