Senator Balogun, Olubadan’s brother resigns from PDP

Embattled Senator of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Kola Balogun has resigned his membership from the party.

It will be recalled that Balogun is having a running battle with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state who he alleged of denying him a return ticket to the red chamber in 2023.

Balogun who maintained that there was no iota of truth in the allegation of truth of non-performance levelled against him by the leader of the party and the governor of the state said it is high time to bid the party bye.

In his resignation letter, Balogun stated, “I, Senator Dr. Kola Balogun, senator presently representing Oyo South Senatorial District at the 9th Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Abuja, hereby tender my membership resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party of Nigeria, with effect from today 28th April, 2022.

“I thank the party for giving me the opportunity to serve my people in the capacity of a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and your cooperation which I enjoyed till the month of April 2022.

“I wish the party the best of luck. I thank you,” Senator Kola Balogun stated in the resignation letter.





Balogun had last week challenged Governor Makinde to defend the allegations levelled against him.

“I challenge him to publicly swear before the PDP stakeholders; before the people of Ibadan, Oyo South Senatorial District and the entire state that he took that decision solely because of the reasons stated in the report. If he can do this, I will come back to openly apologise to him.

“The allegation of non-performance against me is puerile. The record of my performance and achievements is in the public domain and it is hereby attached to this piece,” he said.

Senator Balogun also challenged the governor to publicly disclose the party leaders in Oyo South Senatorial District who alleged that he is not reaching out to them.

“In Oyo PDP, under the leadership of Governor Makinde, we have two categories of party leadership. We have the formal leaders from the ward to the state levels, plus other recognised leaders.

“We have been relating with this category of party leaders in the course of my duty as a senator, both collectively and individually. The records are there for all to see.

“I made financial contributions to the campaign efforts of Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, both when he was running for the office of the PDP South-West zonal chairmanship and the Deputy National Chairman (North). It was in millions of naira. Some prominent leaders of the party are my witnesses.

“The party leaders in the senatorial district, including the nine local party chairmen, women leaders and youth leaders, among others, are all involved in the various projects, training and empowerment programmes initiated, sponsored or facilitated by me.

“If the allegation is true that I don’t relate with them, why would these party leaders be angry with the governor for denying me a second term ticket? Why would the local government chairmen of the party write to him, asking him to endorse me?

“We however concede to him that there are some informal leaders who are landlords in his Guest House. These people have constituted themselves into a very powerful and influential cartel.

“These informal leaders may be the ones who are complaining because some people who are seeking one favour or the other must go through them in order to get the attention of the governor.

“I don’t think that it is normal for me, as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to have a political relationship with the governor, and having to go through these informal leaders in his Guest House.

“So, they may be the ones complaining that I don’t give them anything. But I have absolutely no apologies to make in that regard.

“Even at that, I don’t part with less than between N100,000 and N200, 000 each time I visit the governor, either at his Abuja residence, Ibadan residence or the Governor’s Office in Ibadan. What else does this governor want from me?

“At the last PDP stakeholders’ meeting that he called, I gave out the sum of N5million; N4.5million at N500,000 per local council for the leaders and stakeholders’ from the senatorial district in attendance at the meeting, while the remaining N500,000 was for logistics for those who handled the money.

“On the same occasion, I gave some of his staff who were around that day the sum of N100,000. The same night, the nine local government chairman in the senatorial district sought to hold a meeting with me.

“I met with them and I also gave them money. So from where did this governor get all these spurious allegations that he is spinning around? The facts are there.

“Our conclusion from all of these is that these allegations are not only spurious, they are also pure lies from the pit of hell.

“Governor Makinde should remember that all power belongs to God.