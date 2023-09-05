The Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Cross River State branch, Comrade Gregory Olayi has commended workers in the state for heeding the union’s two days of strike action.

He boasted that the high level of compliance was made possible through efforts by the state leadership of the Union.

Olayi made this known while speaking to journalists shortly after concluding the inspection of offices to check the level of compliance to the two-day warning strike by workers in the state.

He said, “We are happy that we succeeded in making our members stay at home for the warning strike.

“We are out this morning to to see how effective we are regarding the warning strike. From what we have seen here, we have succeeded in causing our members to stay at home.

“There is nobody in any of the offices. We are standing right in front of the Office of the Head of Service Cross River State, and there are no people at the offices.

“All offices are under lock and key. The gate you see here is also shut. We have been to so many offices, they are all under locked and key.” The NLC boss said.

Olayi lauded workers in the state for heeding to directives of the Union while soliciting that they remain together as a team because it’s the surest way to achieve success.

When asked to explain if the absence of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from the two days warning strike won’t affect the strike action in the long run, the NLC chairman said: “TUC Absence from this exercise is no issue.”

However, he expressed displeasure over the attitude of the government towards the workers, who, after voting the politicians into office, the political class turned around to pay the workers in bad coin.