Abia State Government has pledged to invest the 2 billion naira palliative loan released to the State by the Federal Government on transportation.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this while briefing the press after this week’s Executive Council meeting chaired by the state governor, Alex Otti.

The Commissioner informed that details of how to deploy the loan would be made available soon, maintaining that the State Government would roll out its own palliatives after it is through with that of the Federal Government which is going on smoothly.

Contributing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Policies and Interventions, Rev. Father Christian Anokwuru revealed that a total of N16,800 bags of rice was received from the Federal Government, disclosing that each ward would get 90 bags, adding that 55 bags have been shared to each of the 184 wards in the state, while the remaining 35 bags would get to the wards Wednesday.

On the issue of health, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu and his Health counterpart, Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo said the 3 general hospitals undergoing renovations have been completed and would soon be commissioned while medical Doctors have been posted to man Ugwunagbo and Obehie General hospitals.

The Commissioners informed that basically every test would be run in the Abia State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostics Centre while the free medical services initiated by the present administration would continue till December, adding that enumeration of pensioners for their free health insurance scheme is almost completed.

Prince Kanu, who stated that the administration in the State is not doing any celebration for the 100 days in office informed that Governor Otti’s administration from inception declared state of emergency in waste management, health, road infrastructure, education among others and has so far done a lot in that regard, including security and public service reform, informing that 5 roads in Aba including; Umuimo, Emelogu, Jubilee, Cemetery, Shallom and Obehie are due for commissioning.

Also, speaking the Accountant General of the State, Dr. Njum Onyemenam said the state is committed to ensuring all workers in the state are paid, stressing that what government is trying to do is to ensure that all those justified to receive their pay are duly paid.

She added that the government would settle the issues of omission and other complaints about salaries.

