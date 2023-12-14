Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete has received a total sum of N12,681,599,496.67 allocated to it by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) for infrastructure-related interventions from 2010 till date.

Speaking with journalists after the commissioning of some projects financed by the Fund on Thursday, as part of events for the 10th and 11th convocation ceremony of the university, the executive secretary of the TETfund, Arch. Sunny Echono, commended management of the institution for judicious utilization of money received.

The executive secretary said that, so far, 76.1 per cent of the funds had been accessed.

”We are always delighted as a Fund to be associated with developmental efforts that promote the growth of the university system.

”This is particularly gratifying with the increase in the development of requisite infrastructure that aids learning, teaching, and research, as conspicuously evident on the KWASU landscape.

”It is remarkable to note that TETFund’s interventions to the university commenced in 2010 and this privilege has been enjoyed till date.

”From commencement, a total sum of N12,681,599,496.67 has been allocated for infrastructure-related interventions, cutting across the Annual, Special and Zonal interventions, amongst others.

”So far, about 76.11% of these funds have already been accessed for the provision of requisite facilities in the university,” he said.

The TETfund secretary said he believed that the projects undertaken with these funds have remarkably impacted the mandate of the university in facilitating teaching, learning, and research.

”I, therefore, wish to commend the management of the university for not only following the master plan layout but also ensuring the engagement of competent professionals for the design of the structures.

”And also monitoring the delivery of the various intervention projects executed from inception, some of which we are assembled here to commission today.

”I salute the Visitor, Kwara Governor, the University Council, the Senate, members of Staff and the various project teams for the support given in ensuring that the projects are successfully delivered.

”The three projects to be commissioned today are those of the Special High Impact and Annual interventions.

”The funds were allocated between 2015 and 2021, and completions were successfully achieved between 2021 and 2023.

”The total cost of these projects amount to N1,521,710,506.96, all delivered successfully in line with the TETFund guidelines,” he said.

Arch. Echono also said that the projects were a testament to the resolve, focus and agility of management of the KWASU in partnering with the Federal Government.

”This is in its efforts at making our public tertiary institutions centres of excellence and citadels of research and discovery and a drive towards making the institutions globally competitive.

”I, therefore, salute the doggedness of the Management and urge you to maintain focus and ensure consistency in realising the mandate of the university,” he said.

The TETfund Secretary, however, called on other tertiary institutions to be prudent and judicious in the deployment of resources given to them.

He also charged them to engage competent professionals as consultants and engage competent contractors who will do the work on time and deliver good quality work.

