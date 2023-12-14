Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have crushed 639 impounded commercial motorcycles, popularly called okada in Abuja.

Addressing journalists after the crushing of the motorcycles on Thursday, the FCTA’s director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Dr Abdulateef Bello, said the motorcycles were impounded for operating in restricted areas in the territory.

Bello disclosed that most of the Okada operators used the motorcycles for one-chance snatching of bags, mobile phones, drug peddling, and other dangerous crimes in the Federal Capital City.

The director explained that in the past, motorcycles were causing traffic, but currently it has changed to other crimes.

Bello said: “The crushing is in continuation of our usual exercise for the removal of commercial motorcycles that still operate within the city in line with the ban that has been established since 2006 by the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

“We have had this exercise in series, and I’m sure by now there is no more news that we will continue to impound commercial motorcycles that continue to ply in the Federal Capital City.

“Today, we have crushed 639; the idea of crushing them is to serve as a deterrent to those who still don’t believe that there is a ban on their activities in the Federal Capital Territory.

“We have discovered that in the initial plan, these motorcycles were causing traffic gridlock, but currently, beyond just the traffic, there is now a security threat to the lives and property of residents of the FCT.

“Most of the motorcycles are used in promoting criminal activities ranging from one-chance snatching of bags, mobile phones, and drug peddling to even more dangerous crimes in the city.”

In his remarks, the FCT commissioner of police, Haruna Garba, said the exercise was one of the strategies to flush out criminals in the city.

Garba, who was represented by Mode Magawata, assistant commissioner of police operations, said the locations where the motorcycles were apprehended were in the metropolitan area, which does not speak well of the seat of power.

“There is no way we can fold our hands and allow criminality to take over the Federal Capital Territory; all have been provided for us; we must enforce the ban.”

Collaborating, the deputy commander of critical national assets and infrastructure, Hussain Pama, said most of the scavengers being arrested are brought into the city from the suburbs by the Okada operators.

“The okada will bring them, then they will hide and operate in the night. Without Okada, how will they come into the city at midnight?

“Motorcycles are the main people promoting crime in the city.”

