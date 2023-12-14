The Office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been advised to look for a date that will be recognised as ‘Police Remembrance Day’ to remember fallen police heroes, just as is done annually for the Armed Forces.

The advice was given by the Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Thursday while launching the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Week held at the EXCO Chambers of the Government House.

The governor announced the donation of N10 million on behalf of the state government, political appointees, and other critical stakeholders.

Bala Mohammed pleaded with other Nigerians to also donate generously to contribute towards improving the welfare of members of the Nigerian Legion.

He noted that legionnaires are Nigerians who served the nation to protect and preserve its territorial integrity as well as its survival as a single indivisible entity through their sacrifices during the world wars, the Nigerian Civil War, and other wars, hence the need for all to appreciate their sacrifices.

The Governor also said that, on its part, the State Government has been making efforts to ensure the comfort of the Legionnaires and their families by engaging them in gainful employment in government ministries, departments, and agencies, in addition to other poverty alleviation schemes.

He said, “I am pleased to inform you that the state government has redeemed all the financial pledges made during the launch of Emblem Appeal Week last year. I want to assure the Legionnaires that the government will continue to assist them to provide succour to them.”

He added that “the Emblem Appeal Week and the laying of the wreath are observed annually to reflect on the development of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the political development of the country.”

According to him, “People have forgotten the great sacrifices of these men, whose efforts have made it possible for us to enjoy our lives today.”

“I wish to appeal to the general public as well as corporate organisations to put the Legionnaires in their hearts and come to their aid,” he added.

The governor added that “it is not enough to give a contribution once a year during such ceremonies; we should develop an interest in their day-to-day activities and help them in whatever form we can. It should be our collective responsibility to cater for their welfare and that of their offspring.”

The Governor used the medium to appeal to the Inspector General of Police to, as a matter of importance, consider the introduction of the Annual Police Remembrance Day to serve as a platform for addressing the plights of the families of retired police officers.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Legion, Warrant Officer Idris Danjuma Ningi, expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for providing the chapter with befitting office accommodation in addition to other support for the welfare and well-being of the members.

He assured that the Legion will continue to be relevant in the scheme of things in the state by contributing to efforts to ensure the security of the lives and property of the citizens.

The Legion Chairman, however, called on the government to always engage and involve members of the Legion in the security operations of the state, considering their experiences as retired armed personnel.

