KWASU loses lecturer in auto crash

A lecturer at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Mr Idris Oladimeji, reportedly died in a ghastly motor accident on Thursday.

OnlineTribune gathered that the auto crash, which occurred in the Oko-Olowo area along the Ilorin-Jebba expressway, was a result of overtaking of a trailer lorry.

It was also gathered that the trailer lorry ran over the car which the university lecturer was driving, resulting in a fatal crash.

In a statement by the registrar of the university, Dr Kikelomo Sallee, on Friday, said that the deceased would be missed “as he showed traits of excellent scholarship and dedication to duty.

“With a heavy heart but submission to the will of the Almighty, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi SAN announces the passing of a dedicated alumnus of our University, Mr Idris Oladimeji.

“Mr Idris died in a car accident yesterday, Thursday, August 25, 2022, on his way from campus to Ilorin, via the Oko-Olowo Express road.

“Mr Idris got his first and second degrees from KWASU. He only just completed his M.Sc. in Politics and Governance and was once the Financial Secretary of the Alumni Association.

“He was a dedicated student. His dedication saw him undertaking duties assigned by his mentors. This is in the nature of postgraduate studies where students train not only in their academic work but also partake in other activities of the department such as guided teaching and invigilation.

“He will be missed as he showed traits of excellent scholarship and dedication to duty.

“While we pray for the repose of his soul, we urge the University Community to also pray for his family and loved ones”.

