Acting Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU) Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, has commended the Kwara state government for commencing work on the collapsed culvert linking Shao to Malete road in the Moro local government area of the state.

The acting Vice Chancellor gave the commendation following the deployment of machinery and workforce to the site with work commencing in earnest.

Professor Jimoh, who noted that the collapsed culvert was pivotal to vehicular movement from the state capital to the university and the many agrarian communities in the area, said that Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has proven that his administration is people-focused and committed to providing developmental amenities for the comfort of Kwarans.

He recalled the swiftness with which the state government affected temporary repair when the collapse happened, saying that the move assuaged the concerns many had regarding how prompt attention would be given to the road.

He expressed the university’s appreciation to the governor for keeping to his promise of the prompt commencement of reconstruction as soon as the river receded, maintaining that such action has endeared his person and administration to not only the university community but all the communities that use the road.

Meanwhile, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Professor Shaykh-Luqman Jimoh, has appealed to all users of the Shao-Malete Road to exercise patience while using the detour that was created to divert vehicular traffic away from the reconstruction site.

He stressed that the detour was necessary and temporary to allow for the proper reconstruction of the culvert.

Professor Jimoh stated that the University has approached the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to deploy men to the highway to help direct vehicles on and off the highway while the reconstruction is being carried out on the culvert.

He urged all road users to cooperate with the men of the FRSC as they direct traffic to ensure accident-free movement on the road.

It would be recalled that the culvert that connected Shao to Malete road collapsed after heavy rains on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

The Kwara State Ministry of Works and Transport inspected this failed portion of the road immediately it was reported and steps were swiftly taken to provide a temporary access road to commuters on the busy route.

