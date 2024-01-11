The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has called on President Bola Tinubu to maintain the momentum generated by his administration in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Recognising his prompt response to the NSIPA financial scandal by suspending Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, and initiating a thorough probe, the CNG emphasized the need for meticulous investigation and full implementation of the recommendations that may arise.

The Coalition said it is essential to ensure that the tempo does not dissipate, as it has already reignited citizens’ confidence in the government’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s resources.

“The speed at which President Tinubu has responded to the national call for action is a testament to his dedication to re-engineering the system by strengthening its weakened institutions,” said Jamilu Aliyu Charanci, the national coordinator of CNG.

CNG highlighted the importance of strengthening the policy coordination unit led by Hadiza Bala Usman to guarantee that each minister adheres to due diligence and ethical conduct in their respective roles.

The group emphasised that corruption and lack of leadership direction are the main factors hindering Nigeria’s progress and preventing it from achieving its full potential.

The coalition said it believes that if the current administration can sustain its fight against corruption and strengthen the nation’s institutions, it has the potential to restore sanity in governance and distinguish itself from the misgovernance of the past.

“For too long, corruption and lack of effective leadership have hampered Nigeria’s progress, derailing it from the path of glory and development. It is high time we address these issues head-on and pave the way for a brighter future.”

The coalition acknowledged the efforts made by the current administration in the fight against corruption noting, however, that sustaining and strengthening this fight against corruption, while simultaneously bolstering the institutional capacities of the nation’s security assets, is crucial.

By continuing to root out corruption and enhancing the capacity of security agencies, the Nigerian government can restore faith in governance and build a solid foundation for prosperity. This according to them will not only benefit the current administration but also leave a lasting legacy that will be remembered long after President Tinubu’s term.

The CNG however, urged the government to take bold measures to strengthen the nation’s security assets and calls on the administration to utilize its authority and resources to enforce the rule of law and ensure that corrupt individuals are held accountable for their actions.

