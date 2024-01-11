Amid the rising security challenges in the country, the Defence Headquarters has charged Nigerians to prevent terrorists from having free rein in the year 2024.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, made the clarion call while giving an update on the operations of the military, on Thursday, in Abuja.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had on Wednesday warned that the slang, ‘no gree for anybody’ was capable of plunging the country into crisis.

But joining in using the slang ‘no gree for anybody‘ which is currently trending among young Nigerians, Buba said in pidgin; “Make Nigerians no gree for terrorists this year. You see something, you say something and we assure them of doing something”.

He also urged Nigerians to be security conscious and report criminal activities in their environments to security operatives.

