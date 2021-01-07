Kwara residents stranded over NIN workers’ strike

Hundreds of applicants for the national identity cards in Kwara State were, on Thursday, locked out at various offices of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) following strike action embarked on by the workers of the commission.

It is recalled that Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, NIMC branch, had directed its workers to embark on strike action over alleged poor response of the federal government to their plights.

During a visit to the commission’s office in Ilorin, on Thursday, many applicants who had arrived as early as 7 a.m were disappointed as the gates to the entrance of the office was locked by security officials.

Also, reports from the NIMC offices at the University of Ilorin, Offa, Share, Unity area of Ilorin, among others had it that the workers were not available to attend to the applicants for the national identity cards.

Some of the applicants, who spoke on condition of anonymity, appealed to the Federal government to meet the demands of the NIMC workers not to truncate ongoing registration exercise.

The people also said that positive government response would go a long way to assist them to meet the set deadline for registration of their names for the national identity cards and thereby helping them link with their SIM cards.

The president of the association, NIMC branch, Ilorin, Comrade Lucky Michael and Secretary, Odyia Victor, in a strike notice to the workers had directed the workers to embark on the strike with immediate effect.

The union said that the workers had been exposed to the risk of contacting COVID-19 due to non-provision of Personal Protective Equipment to the workers nationwide.

The people also complained of poor funding, irregularities in their promotion exercise among other welfare demands meant to improve their services.

