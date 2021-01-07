Ortom to review ban on motorcycles in two Benue LGAs

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that the State Security Council will soon review the ban on motorcycles in two local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

According to a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, the governor said that his attention has been drawn to reports of the destruction of impounded motorcycles in Ukum and Katsina-Ala, and the governor “had given assurance that the security council will review the ongoing operation in the affected areas.

“He (Ortom) reaffirms the resolve of his administration to sustain the support given to security agencies for the protection of lives and property in all parts of the state,” the statement read in part.

It will be recalled that the State Security Council two weeks ago banned the use of motorcycles in Katsina-Ala and Ukum local government areas of the state due to insecurity in the two local governments.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…