PHOTO NEWS: Again, Sanwo-Olu takes ‘Lagos matter’ to Buhari in Aso Rock

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, visited the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja and held meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although details of the meeting are not available as of the time of this report, Sanwo-Olu was received by President Buhari around 11:00 a.m. and they were said to have discussed issues affecting the state. He also presented a document on “Rebuilding Lagos” to the president.

Also at the Presidential Villa to receive him was Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Details later…

