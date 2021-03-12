Kwara receives 55790 doses of Astrazeneca vaccines

Kwara State government has received a total of 55,790 doses of Oxford Astrazeneca vaccines consignment against coronavirus.

Speaking at a flag off of COVID-19 vaccine introduction in Ilorin, on Friday, the executive secretary, Kwara State primary healthcare development agency, Dr Nusirat Elelu, said that the state took the delivery, on Tuesday.

Dr Elelu, who said that training state-level training of trainers (STOT) of health practitioners had been organized and cascaded in the 16 local government areas of the state, added that state technical working group had been activated among relevant stakeholders for the commencement of implementation vaccination campaign.

She also said that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign would be conducted in four phases, adding that the first phase will target health workers, other front liners and strategic leaders.

Dr Elelu, who said that the vaccine is painless, said, “The campaign will last 10 days and would be available at designated primary, secondary and tertiary health facilities. It will be given in two doses at 12 weeks interval.”

